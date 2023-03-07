Today is more turbulent in that people "canceled" or culturally block anyone that may say something offensive. Public backlash results in loss of the career of a public figure. Many times their words are not wrong but are not popular opinion. "Climate deniers" face ridicule for not believing in climate change. At the core of free speech is the legal right to express ideas and opinions without fear of censorship or legal action. There is no such thing as a false opinion or idea. However, there can be a false fact, which is not protected under the First Amendment. The government is not deemed as the "definer of truth." Slander against another can only be weighed in the courts with factual evidence.
Inanimate objects (statues, products, sports teams, etc.) have also been canceled. Confederate statues that have stood for years in many Southern Cities were destroyed through protests because they were considered "racist." Statues of great statesmen who happen to be slave owners were destroyed. Yet these people did much to build this great nation. Do we ban people in history and rewrite history? Products have been canceled or boycotted due to political positions of a company. The character "spokesperson" for Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, and the "Land of Lakes" Indian maiden were deemed as racist misrepresentation and either the character or product name was changed. Sports teams were pressured to change their team's name or mascot as there was protest that it was racist. Even locally, the University of Florida dropped its "Gator Bait" cheer because of its violent and racist origin. We, not sports teams, have offended Native Americans by taking away their lands and forbidding their people from practicing their culture.