I recently replaced my AC/heat unit, and was informed the company had to routinely get a county permit and I was to make an appointment for inspection. I would choose a day, and then wait from for the inspector. No choice of AM or PM. Just wait all day 8-5!
The inspector came, and informed me if I had missed my appointment, the county would fine me $50. The reason I had no choice for AM/PM
appointment is the inspectors have such a busy schedule. Also if I have a door or window replaced, same thing. This is to “protect” the public.
If I hire a state-licensed dealer who is insured, why do I need Big Brother to protect me? What next? If I buy a new washer/dryer, or
toaster, will the government want to inspect them too?
I am rather annoyed at all this control, Or as the government labels it, “Protection.”