The American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution is now in full court press by the leftist communists. The Public Education system is the conduit for brainwashing our children to attack the underpinnings of our Republic which is based on Judeo-Christian values.
Mao used the youth to attack anyone who stood for traditional family values by arming these kids. They had public executions to put fear in the populace so no one would resist. After the Cultural Revolution ended, Mao sent these crazed youth leaders to the countryside and confiscated their guns for fear they would turn on him.
This week we watched these indoctrinated youths take over the Tennessee Capitol building. Instead of pointing out that the shooter was unstable by the mainstream media, they made it an issue for gun confiscation to prevent anyone from defending themselves. The teen mob was not peaceful that descended on the capitol and was mobilized by leftist handlers to overwhelm the fact that this was a trans shooter to push the narrative to gun control legislation.
The left has perfected the art of chaos to get their way. They have indoctrinated child soldiers to their cause through the American public education system. We the taxpayer must demand an end to funding any school or district that promotes these revolutionary communist ideas. The governor can only do so much to root out these anarchists, so it is up to us to vote in tough minded school board candidates who have our interests at stake. The communist march across American institutions stops here in Citrus County. The key is vetting local candidates that hold cultural communist ideas. They are embedded in our local institutions and non-profit organizations, and we need to get our heads out of the sand and challenge them in public.
Children are now becoming the Red Guard of the progressive movement. Transgenderism is nothing more than the vehicle to confuse our children to subvert society. It is time we identify what children are learning by asking them directly to expose influencers they encounter. Parents are the vanguard to keeping this nation whole and need a tool kit to identify if their children are being indoctrinated in changing gender and CRT. This fight for freedom starts on the local level by electing smart, qualified and tough patriotic people to local offices.