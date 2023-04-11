Letter to the editor logo 2021

The American version of the Chinese Cultural Revolution is now in full court press by the leftist communists. The Public Education system is the conduit for brainwashing our children to attack the underpinnings of our Republic which is based on Judeo-Christian values.

Mao used the youth to attack anyone who stood for traditional family values by arming these kids. They had public executions to put fear in the populace so no one would resist. After the Cultural Revolution ended, Mao sent these crazed youth leaders to the countryside and confiscated their guns for fear they would turn on him.

