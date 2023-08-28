In response to Courtney Stewart’s article on Sunday,Aug. 27, I agree with her 100%. Desantis needs to be removed from office. He has shown his true colors. We know where he is coming from mentally. He had to be out front spouting the protection of life and enacting NO ABORTION laws in Florida. Now he hypocritically changed the death penalty in Florida. Only dictators act this way. Fascism is on the rise, people. Open your eyes and educate yourself past Fox News. He wants total control of everything. He will never be king.
I see the Far Right fighting to take down our government piece by piece with no idea what they will replace it with. Do you want no government? No laws, no rules or ordinances to follow? Open season on whatever you wish to do? That my friend is chaos. Nothing gets done, no one wins. If you are waiting for that Civil War to use all of that ammo you bought and simply kill another human being because you want to, you are putting yourself and your loved ones in peril. You will not find the peace and harmony to live a simple life. You are fighting now for an end that will not benefit you. When you run out of money because you are sending it to a man that professes to be a billionaire, no one will come to aid you. Your great leader is laughing each day when he receives the daily total of monies collected from donations. He is supposed to be rich. Why should he need your hard-earned money after you struggled for so long and then had to pay taxes on it like every other law-abiding citizen? After all, he brags of not paying taxes and you do. Figure it out. You are his pawn and he cares nothing whether you live or die, feed your children or go homeless.