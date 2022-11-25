What happens when the IRS and all nine different taxes on income are eliminated and replaced by the Fair Tax? We keep 100% of our salaries. We no longer spend $200 billion annually to comply with the tax code. There is no tax code. We pay taxes only when we buy new goods and services at the retail level. We save $10 billion annually on IRS salaries.
A provision in the Fair Tax called “prebate” makes all spending on basic necessities tax free. The federal government has calculated the annual cost of basic necessities for everyone, from a single individual to a very large family.