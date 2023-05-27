Letter to the editor logo 2021

New measures by EPA aim to cut cars and light trucks’ greenhouse gas pollution by 49% annually on an average between 2027 and 2032. This would mean that two-thirds of the car inventory in 2032 would be electric vehicles (EV). With a $50,000 EV price tag and the increased gas prices due to import restrictions, Americans will be forced into buying EV, which most cannot afford in today's inflated economy.

Senator Rick Scott, along with others, is introducing the DIRTY CAR EV Act, which would require the Controller General and the EPA to study the ramifications of EV usage on our electric power grid and environment. Supply chain issues, lack of sufficient EV charging facilities, and our reliance on China for the mining of rare earth minerals needed makes these regulations unrealistic.

