New measures by EPA aim to cut cars and light trucks’ greenhouse gas pollution by 49% annually on an average between 2027 and 2032. This would mean that two-thirds of the car inventory in 2032 would be electric vehicles (EV). With a $50,000 EV price tag and the increased gas prices due to import restrictions, Americans will be forced into buying EV, which most cannot afford in today's inflated economy.
Senator Rick Scott, along with others, is introducing the DIRTY CAR EV Act, which would require the Controller General and the EPA to study the ramifications of EV usage on our electric power grid and environment. Supply chain issues, lack of sufficient EV charging facilities, and our reliance on China for the mining of rare earth minerals needed makes these regulations unrealistic.
Most Americans average 13,476 miles annually (39.92 miles daily). Using the average EV electric consumption would mean 4,310.65 kwh annually or about $50 added to your monthly electric bill. Upgrading your house electric grid can cost $1,700 to $5,800. Electricity costs could drastically increase as Biden has announced restrictions to reduce greenhouse gasses by 90% between 2035 and 2040 at all fossil fuel power plants.
Recycling EV batteries is much more expensive. Currently, cobalt is the only material worth recycling. That leaves lithium, manganese, and nickel, among several other materials that may not be economically recyclable or require additional expensive processing. The carbon footprint for an EV is dependent on the electric grid locally, which may range from fossil fuel to hydroelectric to wind power to solar, etc.
Scott's bill will shed some light on the effects of EV on our economy and environment. Hopefully someone will listen. In order to make the laws work on a day-to-day level, Congress authorizes certain government agencies - including the EPA - to create regulations. Regulations set specific requirements about what is legal and what isn't. The EPA was authorized through Congress to create regulations including the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. Seeking to terminate the EPA would require amending all the laws that delegated authority to the agency. The only recourse, Congress has a window of 60 legislative days to disapprove of any given regulation by simple-majority vote; otherwise, the rule will go into effect at the end of that period. Sadly on this EPA regulation, it did not happen.