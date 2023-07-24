I am responding to the recent article by Gary Rankel regarding "Glamping Is Great, The Project Is in the Wrong Place." I have personally been involved with this process for 10 months that Gary adequately described. Each time the newspaper posted a meeting date for either the PDC or the BOCC, I diligently wrote my letters opposing the plan, Oops! Too soon. The date has been postponed, I learned.
I wondered from the get-go, as Mr. Rankel succinctly wrote, "why can't the Coastal Lakes lands located immediately adjacent to waterways and below 3 or 4 ft. in elevation be reclassified as conservation?" He goes on to write "the new version of the Comprehensive Plan should include clearly understood and unambiguous policies to guide future growth, development and environmental protection." Spending 10 months to deny a project that should never have been considered in the first place seems like trying to roll a boulder up a hill. If the project as presented is approved it will still require specific engineering plans (which the developer has not yet provided) in order to get permitting from local, state and federal agencies.