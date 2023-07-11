The military capability of the United States is and has been a deterrent to those that would challenge our right to be. The various services constantly train in different scenarios in order to maintain a razor-sharp state of readiness, capable of being deployed to any part of the globe at a moment’s notice. In recent history, no adversary has dared challenge this force.
But what foreign forces have failed to do, is being single-handedly undermined by one lone rogue senator. In recent articles, he has been likened to Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” and is being labeled as the "Senator with No Clothes."
The senator from Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, has capriciously thus far held-up required Senate confirmation to top echelon military promotions. This single blockade is undermining the leadership and readiness of our military, and affects more than 200 generals and flag officers. The Marine Corps Commandant will step down on July 11, as required by law. A nomination for this vacancy has been made, but the confirmation rests with this lone tantrum-throwing "Senator with No Clothes."
Were his stance on this issue based on relevant principle, one could give him esteem. However, the "Senator with No Clothes" seems to have no legitimate rationale for an objection relevant to qualifications of the promotion nominees.
This is the same senator from Alabama that voted no for the federal infrastructure bill. The same bill that netted his state $1.4 billion. Funds that he is taking credit for securing for his state. Just a bit of hypocrisy, wouldn’t you say?