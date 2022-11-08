Considering that mid-term elections are right around the corner, I have a novel idea.
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 1:15 am
Considering that mid-term elections are right around the corner, I have a novel idea.
Wouldn’t it be great if those who would lead us were a cut above the rest of us?
Isn’t that what makes a leader stand out to that role? Why would the current crop of elected wannabes think that spewing denials, conspiracy theories, or advocate anarchism are qualities of leadership?
Selecting leaders is not a red or blue issue. The standards that are utilized in all sectors of society should apply. You certainly wouldn’t hire a liar, or a cheat; neither a thief, nor an imposter. There are countless standards that are used to weed out the undesirables, or the unqualified; for such as credit, academia or professional credentialing.
Wouldn’t it be great if the candidates just stated platforms, or better yet – followed the will of the constituency? It isn’t necessary to bad mouth an opponent. The incumbent’s short-comings should be self-evident, otherwise an election would be unnecessary, constitutional requirements notwithstanding. The simple fact is that “We, the People,” are the employers and the elected officials are the employees. As in any employment, you do a good job and you get to keep your job, otherwise you don’t.
In the beginning, elected office was a civic duty, not a career. But time has proven that with an elected office comes influence. Influence translates to money, and money translates to power. And that, my friends, is the most powerful appeal for public office. It may not begin that way, but it sure ends that way. True, this is a very cynical outlook, but one that has never failed to become true to a degree.
Therefore, it behooves us, the voters, to utilize critical thinking to assess the qualifications of those we would delegate the public trust. And then once elected, we need to compel our “elected employees” to follow through with the will and the welfare of the people. They would do well to remember that the public trust belongs to the people and is not an entitlement.
In closing, I would like to urge everyone eligible to vote, to exercise that right and duty. All too often, many fail to vote simply because they think it is inconsequential. They would do well to remember that one plus one eventually becomes the collective. And the collective can become the guiding force of this nation.
Joe Acosta
Floral City