The dragon in our society symbolizes the supernatural power of evil and chaos. China is the dragon today.

From Mao Tse-tung's time until the present, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has murdered roughly 100 million people. Her population controlled program ("One-child Policy") has killed over 400 million babies. Totalitarian control of her people is accomplished by engineered mass starvation, rape and torture, mandatory organ harvesting, religious persercution, slave labor for industrial use, political prisons, etc.

