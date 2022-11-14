The dragon in our society symbolizes the supernatural power of evil and chaos. China is the dragon today.
From Mao Tse-tung's time until the present, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has murdered roughly 100 million people. Her population controlled program ("One-child Policy") has killed over 400 million babies. Totalitarian control of her people is accomplished by engineered mass starvation, rape and torture, mandatory organ harvesting, religious persercution, slave labor for industrial use, political prisons, etc.
There is a "Social Credit System" in place where people who abide by the demands and laws of the regime are rewarded with travel opportunities, education of their children, housing credits, or ability to buy food.
China is trying to spread this philosophy throughout the world to create the 'China Dream" as the world leader. Her United Front Works Department (UFW) was established to spread CCP doctrines through foreign front organizations and industries to help shape a more favorable opinion of China. It also influenced the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote a "China Model" in response to the pandemic.
UFW promotes a social credit system for foreign industry called environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). ESG measures a company's environmental and socio economic policies. The company will be rewarded or punished with less investment opportunities. It can also be used to monitor individuals and give benefits to only those that follow the philosophy.
China has infiltrated all aspects of American life from products to politicians. Politicians on both sides of the aisle have ties to businesses in China, which can inevitably influence laws and policies with China. The CCP is really an international criminal organization. We should have learned with the pandemic that we need to refocus on our supply chain to not include a dependency on China.
This dragon is more sinister than we imagine. China has overtaken the U.S. with the largest navy in the world. We still lead with 11 aircraft carriers to China's three, and more nuclear-powered submarines, cruisers and destroyers - or larger warships. But China is pouring more money daily to improve their navy.
We must stop feeding this dragon with our money and technology. We must invest more in America and strengthen our military. We must see the dragon as a rival and not as a "friend.”