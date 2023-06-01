The Crown Jewel of the Nature Coast
The St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve encompasses approximately 23,000 acres of submerged lands located along the west coast in Citrus County, adjacent to the small community of Ozello. It is one of the most pristine areas in the state and certainly in the county. St. Martins Marsh was designated as an aquatic preserve in 1969 with the primary goal of preserving the biological resources of the marsh and associated waters, as stated in the executive summary of the management plan. The plan emphasizes the importance of protecting this area, dedicating over 100 pages to its significance. The objective is to maintain natural conditions by minimizing water pollution and wetland losses resulting from regional development. I can’t think of anything that goes against this goal more than the proposed development of an RV campground in a residential area of Ozello, surrounded by this aquatic preserve. While the state has provided funding to convert septic tank usage to sewer lines to preserve Florida’s water quality, this proposal includes a 10,000-gallon septic tank and a dump station. One can only imagine the size of the required “drainage” field for something of this magnitude. Anyone who has driven on Ozello Trail knows that this area is prone to flooding, even on sunny days. When a storm hits and floodwaters impact the septic system, it can release fecal matter and bacterial pathogens into the surrounding estuary. Pollution prevention is crucial for successful shellfish harvesting. We should protect the fish nurseries, oyster bars, scallop beds, seagrasses, manatees, and more, as the Aquatic Preserve was established to do. St. Martins Marsh attracts tourists due to its natural beauty, and local businesses depend on eco-tourism. The area has been designated as “Outstanding Florida Waters” by the DER. Let’s strive to maintain it that way. Sue Albertson Hernando