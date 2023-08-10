The U.S. Constitution and our way of life is under attack. If we are to believe the media, conservatives/Republicans are at odds with “the very foundation of our great liberal nation.” How does the narrative stack up against the truth and the Constitution?
“We the people, in order to form a more perfect union …”
Considering that the Republican party was formed to abolish slavery, it sounds like Republicans wanted a more perfect union and not the Democrats.
I've heard Republicans as well Democrats say that we are a nation of laws, and I'm pretty sure just about everyone wants a peaceful society.
Republicans are second to none in supporting the military.
Republicans do this by trying to keep government interference in an individual's lives small. If the failed COVID-19 mandates are any measure, then the Democrats didn't do this, only proving that attempting to support freedom of speech, even for folks who say offensive and controversial things, creating a society based on merit, not skin tone, and encouraging people to employ means of self-defense against tyranny and hostile aggression, then the Republicans do this better than Democrats. Ask Riley Gaines who was beaten and isolated trying to exercise her freedom of speech that didn't mesh with the liberal, transgender narrative.
What Republicans actually practice can be classified as “classical liberalism” not conservatism. Think about that.
I've not heard a Republican say that anything in the Bill of Rights needs to be tossed out. I have never heard a Republican push for socialism, or communism, or Nazism.
Lastly, if you are an American, you can express your opinion or not. A student won an $80K settlement from Southern Illinois University because they restricted her right to free speech. They issued a “no contact order” after she wore a hat stating “support police” and three students took offense to that and her three professors backed the complaining students. Can't do that. We have the right under the Constitution to free speech … or not. Express your views … or not, it's your choice. After all it's a free country … but, for how long?