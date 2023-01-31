Whitney Houston's song come to mind:
"I believe the children are our future
Teach them well and let them lead the way
Show them all the beauty they possess inside
Give them a sense of pride to make it easier
Let the children's laughter remind us how we used to be."
I agree that children are the future for this country. There is a great organization in Citrus County and Florida called Take Stock in Children. It offers low-income children a chance to better their lives and their future through education. Volunteer mentors meet with the students weekly for around 30-45 minutes just to talk about things not necessarily school subjects but life skills in general. Sharing with these students ways that helped us when we were young. Just being there to encourage them on the road to becoming prosperous young adults. It can be rewarding and seeing them succeed. Approximate 90% of Take Stock Children enroll in college compared to 30% at risk children who do not. Scholarships are available through the program.
Mentors are always needed to be part of shaping a child's future whether you are a full-time resident or "snowbird" resident, you can help make a difference. If interested in getting involved, contact Pat Lancaster 352-344-0855 or 352-422-2348 (https://www.takestockcitrus.org/).
When it comes to building our nation's future, there is no bigger asset than today's youth. They will solve future crises and help lead our country forward. Be a part of this by mentoring and encouraging a student today.
Richard Tomlinson
Crystal River