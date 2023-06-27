On June 24th the Chronicle published: “Focusing on our foreign policy priorities.” The letter derides President Biden for his focus on climate change and supposed lack of leadership. Sadly, the writer is misinformed, and the letter contains many inaccuracies.

The letter begins by saying that “climate change is a controversial issue on the world stage” and goes on to list several foreign policy issues that the writer considers more immediate or ‘important’ than climate change. I’m amazed that after literally decades of discussion and argument, there is anyone who can doubt the immediacy, scope and scale of global warming issues.

