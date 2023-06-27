On June 24th the Chronicle published: “Focusing on our foreign policy priorities.” The letter derides President Biden for his focus on climate change and supposed lack of leadership. Sadly, the writer is misinformed, and the letter contains many inaccuracies.
The letter begins by saying that “climate change is a controversial issue on the world stage” and goes on to list several foreign policy issues that the writer considers more immediate or ‘important’ than climate change. I’m amazed that after literally decades of discussion and argument, there is anyone who can doubt the immediacy, scope and scale of global warming issues.
What the writer fails to consider is, climate change is an EXISTENTIAL threat to humanity. If we fail to address global warming, it won’t matter if North Korea develops long-range missiles or if China invades Taiwan. We and every country on Earth will suffer the impacts for many generations.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The letter says that climate change may become an issue in the “far future”. Baloney. Look around. Every week brings stories of new disasters. A recent example are the wildfires in Canada that covered several major cities with smoke. Wildfires happen every year. But this year they started earlier and are more widespread than ever seen before. Consider the costs just of the thousands of canceled flights and disrupted businesses. Additionally, the health care costs, costs to schools and others are real.
There is worse on the horizon. Many people worry about immigration. Immigration problems will become much worse and widespread in the near future, as countries struggle with the displacement of populations due to the rising sea level.
Insurance companies have decided climate change is a real and immediate threat. Our property insurance has doubled in Citrus County, just in the 4+ years I have lived here. State Farm and Allstate have stopped writing policies in California. These problems will only grow worse and more widespread.
The letter chides President Biden for a lack of leadership. Nothing is further from the truth. With the Inflation Reduction Act (stupid name), we are finally getting serious about addressing climate change. I’m proud and grateful for Biden’s leadership in this area.
Climate change is a unique challenge in many ways. It is a global problem. It took a long time to get into this mess, and it will take a concerted effort over decades to fix it. But humanity doesn’t have a choice.