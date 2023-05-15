The AP article entitled "Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions" does not pass the 'Reality Check'. There is nothing "calm" about the S. Border as Border Patrol Personnel state "this is the worst disaster in their career!" "In the last three days more than 32,000 Illegal Border Crossings. Source CBP. This article does not represent the Reality that is available through readily available news sources daily, hour by hour, the conditions at Our southern border are anything but calm.
John Klay