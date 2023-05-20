We find ourselves engulfed in a blame game with no clear solutions in sight. The Biden administration points fingers at Mexico for the fentanyl crisis, while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denies Mexico's involvement, emphasizing the lack of family values and care for our youth as the root cause of the opioid epidemic in the United States. There may be some truth to his statement, considering that family values were traditionally based on Christian principles. However, Mexico still plays a role in this crisis.
The majority of fentanyl precursors primarily originate from China and find their way to Mexico. There, cartels manufacture the fentanyl and smuggle it across our southern border. Mexico struggles with widespread corruption, as cartels utilize their profits to bribe judges, officers, and politicians. Prior to Mexico's midterm elections in 2021, assassinations of journalists and politicians by cartels were distressingly common.
Hence, Mexico bears some responsibility. However, the Biden administration also contributed to the escalating border crisis. By dismantling immigration policies focused on deterrence, they put many border patrol agents at risk. The border wall served both humanitarian purposes and as a deterrent, diverting migrants from perilous desert terrain where the odds of survival were slim. Walls also allow agents to concentrate their efforts in strategic locations, making more effective use of limited manpower. Frustrated with the border crisis, both Texas and Arizona resorted to constructing temporary barrier walls using shipping crates. Unfortunately, the Biden administration sued for their removal.
Entering the United States can cost over $9,200, leading some individuals to pay their way by smuggling drugs. However, cartels are now leveraging new technologies such as narco-drones - inexpensive quadcopters available for a few hundred dollars - as well as unmanned aircraft capable of carrying up to 35 pounds of drugs, which cost over $5,000. The Chinese company DJI was the first to release the Phantom quadcopter in 2013, eagerly adopted by cartels. To deter these activities, Homeland Security employs a counter-drone system that detects and neutralizes drones using radio-frequency communication.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Engaging in the blame game might provide new insights and strategies to end this crisis, which claims more than 107,375 lives each year due to drug overdoses, with a staggering 67% of these deaths attributed to fentanyl.