We find ourselves engulfed in a blame game with no clear solutions in sight. The Biden administration points fingers at Mexico for the fentanyl crisis, while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denies Mexico's involvement, emphasizing the lack of family values and care for our youth as the root cause of the opioid epidemic in the United States. There may be some truth to his statement, considering that family values were traditionally based on Christian principles. However, Mexico still plays a role in this crisis.

The majority of fentanyl precursors primarily originate from China and find their way to Mexico. There, cartels manufacture the fentanyl and smuggle it across our southern border. Mexico struggles with widespread corruption, as cartels utilize their profits to bribe judges, officers, and politicians. Prior to Mexico's midterm elections in 2021, assassinations of journalists and politicians by cartels were distressingly common.

