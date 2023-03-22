We are now in the midst of a blame game with no solutions in sight. The Biden administration has blamed Mexico for the fentanyl crisis. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico does not produce fentanyl. He notes that this opioid epidemic in the U.S. is due to our lack of family values and not looking after our young people. There may be some truth to his statement as family values used to be based on Christian doctrines. Christianity in the U.S. in 1976 was 91% of the population and has declined to 64% in 2022. But Mexico is still part of this crisis.
The majority of fentanyl precursors come mainly from China to Mexico. There it is manufactured into fentanyl by the cartels, which then are smuggling it across our southern border. There is major corruption in Mexico where the cartel's profits are used to pay off judges, officers, and politicians. Cartel assassinations of journalists and politicians were common before Mexico's midterm elections in 2021.
So Mexico is to blame but also the Biden administration, which ignited the worst border crisis. By removing deterrent-focused immigration policies, it has put many border patrol agents at risk. The border wall was for humanitarian reasons and as a deterrent. It helped divert migrants from the treacherous desert terrain, which surely meant death. Walls also allow agents to be at certain locations and have better use of the limited manpower. Both Texas and Arizona became so frustrated with the border crisis that they built temporary barrier walls from shipping crates. The Biden administration sued for their removal.
The passage into the U.S. can cost over $9,200. Some "pay" their way by smuggling the drugs into the U.S. However the cartel is relying on new technology: narco-drones, small inexpensive quadcopters that are available for a few hundred dollars. Also unpiloted aircrafts, which cost more than $5,000, are being used to carry up to 35 pounds of drugs. The Chinese firm DJI was the first to release the Phantom quadcopter in 2013, which the cartels were eager to buy. Homeland Security is using a counter-drone system that detects and attacks drones radio-frequency communication as a deterrent.
The blame game may help us come up with new ways to end the crisis with more than 107,375 deaths a year from drug overdoses. A staggering 67% of these deaths were from fentanyl.