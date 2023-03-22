Letter to the editor logo 2021

We are now in the midst of a blame game with no solutions in sight. The Biden administration has blamed Mexico for the fentanyl crisis. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico does not produce fentanyl. He notes that this opioid epidemic in the U.S. is due to our lack of family values and not looking after our young people. There may be some truth to his statement as family values used to be based on Christian doctrines. Christianity in the U.S. in 1976 was 91% of the population and has declined to 64% in 2022. But Mexico is still part of this crisis.

The majority of fentanyl precursors come mainly from China to Mexico. There it is manufactured into fentanyl by the cartels, which then are smuggling it across our southern border. There is major corruption in Mexico where the cartel's profits are used to pay off judges, officers, and politicians. Cartel assassinations of journalists and politicians were common before Mexico's midterm elections in 2021.

