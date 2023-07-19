A letter writer from Ohio asked why wages are so low in this county? Simple answer, the county is run entirely by Republicans who favor businesses over wages. This is a common theme in Republican-run counties, most of them poorer than diverse-run counties. From the 15 years I lived here from South Florida, there's no money here.
The people in office have businesses, and couldn't care less about wages. They depend on tourism and retirees who don't need to work. The entire system here is trickle-down economics. Progress in reverse and the good ol' boy network. If you want a job, try living in a more diverse, thriving county. As I've stated before, people are dissatisfied with one Republican, so they elect another one who basically does the same thing as the last one. If you got a nice retirement package, it's a nice place to live. Low crime and a pleasant atmosphere, but many people are struggling here. I see it everyday … many working more than one job. The best job opportunities are with the county and local government.