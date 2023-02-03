Type Your Letter
The Republican Party has always stood for less government intrusion in our lives, less regulations, less oversight.
Case in point the last administration got rid of 5 Inspector Generals. Putting aside the course correction of banning a few books here and there, we are set again to get rid of those ‘ludicrous bands of harassers’ ,according to your article last week. This year’s legislative session will have introduced SB374/HB 509.The IRS Civil Liability Trust Fund. With 2,813 businesses in Citrus County alone we have to make sure that if you as a business owner are audited. The State of Florida taxpayers are there for you.
Don’t know if being a campaign contributor gets you any special considerations or not. But should any money go unaccounted for maybe we could deport the agents to, say, Reddy Creek. So of the 87,000 new agents, half are going to replace soon to be retiring agents. The next quarter is going to upgrade the aging IT Department. Which could mean people would get their refunds sooner, but that’s not the issue here. It’s that last quarter who will be tasked with auditing the upper 1% who saw their oversight decline by about half. Case in point they never had time to finish President Trump's personal audit, even though Congress had mandated every President be audited since Nixon.
As far as being weaponized against any political foe the only two people in recent memory are James Comey and Andrew McCabe. So the saga continues…
Dean Post
Crystal River