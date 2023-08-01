With the pandemic, domestic oil production dropped from the 2019 high of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to 11.3 million in 2020 and 2021. But as oil prices recovered, the number of drilling rigs rose and 2022 saw the U.S. average 11.9 million bpd. In the first five months of 2023, the U.S. is on an all-time record pace with 12.6 million bpd (Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration). Does record oil production make Biden the greatest energy president ever? No. U.S. oil companies will produce as much oil as they want while maintaining the $75 to $85 price needed to hit their profitability targets. The federal government has little impact on oil production. A drop in oil production due to Biden restrictions is fiction. Production is up.
75% of U.S. oil production occurs on private land owned or leased by energy companies. Only 25% is produced from government offshore or land leases. Domestic oil producers have enough private land and government leases under contract to keep busy for the next decade.
Yes, our strategic oil reserves have not been replenished. If the U.S. government began buying oil, that would drive the price of gasoline higher, which is not what we want while fighting inflation. However, because of fracking, we are not at the same risk as we were during the 1973 oil embargo. Remember, we are now producing 12.6 million bpd of oil domestically. We’re importing another 4.3 million bpd from Canada. We are only importing 1.2 million bpd from OPEC. If OPEC cuts us off, the price of oil goes up and U.S. producers would happily add more rigs in their fields to make up the difference (and make record profits).
U.S. oil pipelines are currently running at 60% capacity. With enough domestic pipeline infrastructure to handle over 21 million barrels of oil per day, the 0.08 million bpd that Keystone XL could have carried is totally insignificant. Why are so many people upset that a Canadian company (TC Energy) was denied the opportunity to build an unnecessary oil pipeline that would have competed with existing under-utilized pipelines owned by U.S. companies? As new oil fields come online, U.S. pipeline companies are being approved to build the gathering, feeder and interstate pipelines needed.
Oil supply and gasoline prices should be the least of our worries in the U.S.