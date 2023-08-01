With the pandemic, domestic oil production dropped from the 2019 high of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) to 11.3 million in 2020 and 2021. But as oil prices recovered, the number of drilling rigs rose and 2022 saw the U.S. average 11.9 million bpd. In the first five months of 2023, the U.S. is on an all-time record pace with 12.6 million bpd (Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration). Does record oil production make Biden the greatest energy president ever? No. U.S. oil companies will produce as much oil as they want while maintaining the $75 to $85 price needed to hit their profitability targets. The federal government has little impact on oil production. A drop in oil production due to Biden restrictions is fiction. Production is up.

75% of U.S. oil production occurs on private land owned or leased by energy companies. Only 25% is produced from government offshore or land leases. Domestic oil producers have enough private land and government leases under contract to keep busy for the next decade.

