The Chronicle recently printed a letter from Dennis Morris of Pine Ridge Estates under the title "They are replacing white people." The letter accuses "Sleepy Joe Biden" and "the left" of wanting to "flood America with Third world immigrants to 'replace' the rapidly shrinking majority of White Europeans."

It's tempting to dismiss this kind of rhetoric as the ravings of a Tucker Carlson-addled crackpot, to shrug as one might at the embarrassing rants of an elderly uncle at the Thanksgiving table whom relatives tolerate while rolling their eyes behind his back. But this sort of talk is much more dangerous than that.

