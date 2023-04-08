The Chronicle recently printed a letter from Dennis Morris of Pine Ridge Estates under the title "They are replacing white people." The letter accuses "Sleepy Joe Biden" and "the left" of wanting to "flood America with Third world immigrants to 'replace' the rapidly shrinking majority of White Europeans."
It's tempting to dismiss this kind of rhetoric as the ravings of a Tucker Carlson-addled crackpot, to shrug as one might at the embarrassing rants of an elderly uncle at the Thanksgiving table whom relatives tolerate while rolling their eyes behind his back. But this sort of talk is much more dangerous than that.
Whether he consciously understands it or not, Morris is repeating tropes from the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, a false belief held by white nationalists worldwide that falsely alleges that nonwhite people are working to achieve the extinction of white people for political ends.
This dangerous lie has been associated with many mass shootings and terrorist attacks, including the racially motivated massacre in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket last year, the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting in Pittsburgh, the deadly white supremacist riot in Charlottesville in 2017 and the mass slaughter at a black church in South Carolina in 2015 that was carried out by a neo-Nazi now on death row.
All of the perpetrators of these atrocities specifically mentioned the Great Replacement conspiracy theory in their manifestos. So did the shooter who killed 50 people at a New Zealand mosque in 2019. It's a global problem.
I believe in free speech, and Morris is entitled to his opinions, as ignorant and hateful as they are. But the Chronicle isn't required to print every letter. I hope you'll be more careful in the future about giving a megaphone to people who spread deadly lies like the Great Replacement theory.