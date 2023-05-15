The BOCC does listen to their constituents as evidenced by their recent denial of rental apartments in Sugarmill Woods. The residents came out in force to the Commission meeting on May 11th and the vote was 5 to 0. It is my hope that the folks in Ozello will meet with the same outcome regarding the on-going proposed RV development there.
As a long-time Fishcreek Pt resident, a brief trip through Ozello showed that residents do support camping. There are numerous RVs; motor homes, fifth wheels, campers stored on properties in Ozello. They are not used in Ozello – merely stored at homes until folks pack up for vacations and drive off the island.