I want to give a shout out to the Citrus Memorial Hospital same day surgery unit.
I had a very minor procedure done on Friday, February 24, and I could not be more impressed with the care. From the moment I got in there from the people at the front desk who kindly showed me the way to the same day surgery elevator, and then to the nurse who took care of preparing me for my surgery in my waiting room, then the nurses and the anesthesiologist in the operating room, and of course my wonderful doctor, Dr. Rojas. Following my surgery there was more incredible care in the recovery room and then from the nurse back in my waiting room. Everyone was so kind and thoughtful and made me feel so comfortable. I wish I could remember the names of the individuals who helped me, but my brain was a bit foggy! You know who you are.