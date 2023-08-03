Just want to give a quick shout out to our local hospital. I was in there for some major surgery on July 11. My second visit this year.
Don't want to beat a dead horse, but these guys are pretty incredible. From the staff at pre-admit, to the pre-surgery staff (I think it was Ashley), to the amazing capabilities of the operating room folks (thanks to my wonderful doctor, Dr. Rojas), my post-op nurse in recovery (Cheryl), then up to my room with a view on the third floor. (I'm sorry but I was kind of out of it to remember all my nurses) but suffice to say they were, kind, caring, considerate and capable and took wonderful care of me as I was feeling quite miserable.