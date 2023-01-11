Thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County. Donations to the 13th Annual Pet Angels’ Drive were fantastic. Many pets will have full tummies and continue to live with their loving families thanks to your generosity.
A special thank you to the Citrus County Chronicle for their publicity and to the Cypress Village and Oak Village Property Owners’ Associations and Goin’ Postal all in Homosassa for providing the collection sites.
Pet food has been distributed to various county food pantries and to the Home Delivered Meals program with many thanks expressed on the delivery. Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will continue to distribute donations to our local food banks. We recognize our pets are family members and keeping the family together, happy and healthy helps make Citrus County a great place to live.
Pet food and pet supplies can always be dropped off at the Precious Paws Rescue Adoption Center at 3768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Lecanto. Volunteers are there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. If you would like more information about our organization or have some spare time to volunteer, please call 352-726-4700 and leave a message.
Happy New Year and thank you.