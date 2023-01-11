Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County. Donations to the 13th Annual Pet Angels’ Drive were fantastic. Many pets will have full tummies and continue to live with their loving families thanks to your generosity.

A special thank you to the Citrus County Chronicle for their publicity and to the Cypress Village and Oak Village Property Owners’ Associations and Goin’ Postal all in Homosassa for providing the collection sites.

