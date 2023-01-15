At the time this letter will be printed, beautiful Bella, a golden retriever, may have passed over the Rainbow Bridge.
If she does manage to survive, it will be thanks to Ellen Pavlik at Joshua’s House for Golden Retriever Rescue. A good Samaritan rescued Bella from a disreputable breeder who bred Bella solely for the purpose of selling the puppies for profit while ignoring poor Bella’s health.
The result was starvation and mastitis rupturing two of her breasts. At four years old she was only 40 pounds with ribs visible. Bella is not the first dog to come to Joshua’s House in poor shape due to disreputable breeders. How can anyone be so callous as to treat an animal this way?
Please people, if you see an animal that looks in poor shape due to neglect, let someone know. Do something. These poor animals are relying on humans to act human. So many times they are used and abused all for the sake of making a few dollars for the breeder.
If possible, donate what you can to Joshua’s House for Golden Retriever Rescue (P.O. Box 513, Lecanto, FL 34460). Whenever a sick animal comes to Joshua’s House their needs are taken care of immediately and they receive all the love they were denied. If they have life-long illnesses or conditions, they have a forever home at Joshua’s House. Otherwise if they are well, they are put up for adoption with loving homes. Thousands of dollars are spent caring for these beautiful animals. Anyone who has ever visited Joshua’s House knows the love and care each dog receives, some for the first time in their lives.
Thank you, Joshua’s House for all you do.