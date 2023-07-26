I would like to thank the Chronicle and reporter Mike Bates for the very timely and informative article focusing on the construction of the 7-Eleven on the corner of the Halls River Road and U.S.19. The article highlights the concerns of Commissioner Davis, and those of the Homosassa River Alliance, in regards to the potential threat to our Homosassa River, which would also include the spring and its blue waters.
To allow underground fuel tanks containing thousands of gallons of petroleum products to be buried that close to the head spring is a gamble and risk that Citrus County cannot afford to take. The FDEP, in the interest of all of Citrus County and its outstanding waterways, should not permit these tanks to be installed on this site. 7-Eleven wanting to do business within the Homosassa community should be required to be good stewards of our environment and forgo any plans for fuel pumps at this location.