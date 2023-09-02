The time is now for the county to address the roadside litter problem. It’s unsightly, disrespectful, and embarrassing for the Nature Coast. There is nothing natural about intentional disregard for our surroundings and neighbors by littering. We live in a beautiful part of Florida, with plenty of water and green space. It’s time to tackle the litter problem before it’s exacerbated with development and population growth.
I was pleased to see the first actions behind the BOCC’s words. Hiring an additional litter crew is a commitment to a litter-free Citrus. The Adopt-a-Highway program is terrific, but that plus one, four-person litter crew was insufficient. The extra crew will make a big difference. The landfill’s decision to enforce unsecured load regulations and levy fines will encourage desired behavior — cover loose loads so debris doesn’t fly out during transport. Pickup trucks should be required to always secure their cargo. While individual littering is difficult to enforce, sheriff’s deputies could easily pull over trucks with visibly uncontained cargo. Issuing warnings will likely begin to change behavior. Adding resources and enforcing existing laws demonstrates county leadership is serious about cleaning up our roadways.