A refreshing act of kindness happened to me in the Winn-Dixie parking lot in Inverness. On Friday, June 2, I left my purse in my shopping cart and didn't discover my loss until several hours later. I telephoned Winn-Dixie to ask if they might possibly have it, and, sure enough, they did. When I picked it up, all my money was there, as well as a couple of credit cards, etc. All the manager could say was that a customer had turned it in. I wish to publicly thank this kind person for returning my purse and for giving me renewed hope that goodness still exists in Inverness.
Barbara Kerr