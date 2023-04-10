The Citrus Mopar Car Club would like to thank all those who made our 13h Annual Mopars by the Lake Car Show a great success. Unfortunately, due to the forecast of rain we only had 48 cars who dared to come out. A great time was had by all though. They competed for awards in 10 classes and 12 'Outstanding Vehicle' awards. First, I would like to thank all of our members who helped both in the preparation for the show and working the show itself. A special thanks goes to Nature Coast Mustangs for their help in judging our show. The Knights of Columbus, council 14485 did a fine job in providing the food and Dave Serio provided music and entertainment. Next, I would like to thank all of our sponsors: Plaza Chrysler Dodge Ram and Jeep was our major sponsor. Award and Annual sponsors include Aileen Unieski, Citrus County Cruisers, Dealers Choice Auto Sound Systems, Dent in One Auto Body Shop, Amsoil-Mike and Mary Amon, Bay Area Insurance Shop-Michelle and Ron Horwitz, CTA Auto Accessories, Front Porch Restaurant, Gary's Automotive Inc, Jack Nibozny, Janet and Alex Grippi, Linda and Don Hoover, MacDonalds Topline Auto Specialties (sponsored two awards), The Knights of Columbus Council 14485, Parkview Lanes, Richies Garage, R J Pressure Washing&Mowing and Papa J's Restaurant for their continued support of our club. Also, I would like to thank Amcoil, California Car Covers, Lighthouse Lazers, Oreilly's Auto Parts-Inverness, Gary Bacinelli, Culvers-Lecanto, ARP; Kevco for donating the items for our door prizes and 'goody' bags. Also Liz Mader for all of her work in getting our award supplies and door prizes together. I would also like to thank the City of Inverness for the use of their facility. All proceeds from this and our other activities are used to help support various charities in Citrus County.
And, again, I would like to send a special thank you to our sponsor, Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep for their tremendous support of our club.