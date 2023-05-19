Letter to the editor logo 2021

Citrus United Basket would like to say thank you so much to all the Inverness residents who donated food on Saturday May 13, to the Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The food is very appreciated and much needed!

CUB would also like to send thanks to Nancy Kennedy and the Citrus County Chronicle staff for putting the article in the paper informing the public about the food drive on such short notice.

