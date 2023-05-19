Citrus United Basket would like to say thank you so much to all the Inverness residents who donated food on Saturday May 13, to the Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The food is very appreciated and much needed!
CUB would also like to send thanks to Nancy Kennedy and the Citrus County Chronicle staff for putting the article in the paper informing the public about the food drive on such short notice.
To the Inverness Postal Carriers and carriers throughout the county, we know this drive is a burden to you. I hope you know how much we truly appreciate all your hard work and effort on our organization's behalf. This yearly food drive is so needed by our food pantry.
CUB is still in great need of help with food and monetary donations. Though this food drive collected us an amazing 5,000 pounds, our food pantry distributes approximately 10,000 pounds of food a month. With the prices of everything rising, we are seeing a huge increase in those seeking help with everything from food and clothing to utility bills. Times are especially hard for those on a fixed income like Social Security. Please help us help them. You can drop off donations at 1201 Parkside Ave., Inverness. You can mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 2094, Inverness, Fl. 34451.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you so much for your continued support for 45 years! Together we are people helping people.