The American Legion Herbert Surber Post 225 of Floral City would like to thank the 160-plus patriots who attended our Memorial Day program on May 29. The Air Force Jr. ROTC of Citrus High School performed the POW/MIA skit, accompanied by Kathy Garlock on the bagpipes, with the assistance of Inverness Primary School teacher Mary Tyler as the escort to the unseen guest.
The cadets continued to impress with the posting of the colors, led by drummer Shane Lesser. The flag was raised while the National Anthem was played by two buglers, Aidan Bice and Apostolos Lesser, along with drummer Shane Lesser, creating an epic sound. The JROTC once again performed a tribute to the fallen, creating a monument to honor the KIAs lost on the battlefield. Our guest speaker, David Halbstein, congressional aide to Congressman Gus Bilirakis, provided a compelling reason for why we do what we do.