The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is proud to produce our Annual First Responders BBQ each year to say an incredibly well-deserved THANK YOU to the individuals that dedicate and sacrifice each day with the mission to serve and protect our community. However, we could not host this event without the massive amount of community support we receive from our local businesses.
For more than 10 years, M&B Dairy alongside The Agricultural Alliance of Citrus County have provided “Leon’s Famous” pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, plates, and utensils without fail to create an outstanding experience for our First Responders. As one of our longest running supporters for this event, and our annual Business Appreciation Month BBQ, we are grateful to have their investment and generosity as a staple in Citrus County.
Additionally, we want to thank several other businesses that provided the delicious fixin’s including coleslaw from Dillion's Cinnamon Sticks, collard greens and mashed ‘taters from Cedar River Seafood, baked beans from BubbaQues, Publix dinner rolls from Powers Protections, chips from CoreCivic, cookies from Bravera Health Seven Rivers, water from Mike Scott Plumbing, and trail mix from HCA Citrus Memorial.
It was quite a sight to behold and reminded us of a true family reunion style event as our deputies, EMS, fire rescue, FWS, and local state troopers gathered to enjoy the welcoming and appreciative atmosphere at the Depot Pavilion provided by The City of Inverness.
Lending to the "vibe" of the day were our volunteers, excited for the opportunity to hoot and holler as the honored guests arrived for their meals. Included in the welcoming and serving committees were representatives of our Chamber Board of Directors, Ambassadors, Business Women’s Alliance, and Habitat for Humanity. Sponsors of the event included Bravera Health Seven Rivers, Duke Energy, Michael D. Bays State Farm, Nick Nicholas Ford, Seacoast Bank, Chucks Guns, CoreCivic, Mike Scott Plumbing, The Realtors Association of Citrus County, Big Dan's Car Wash, Cregg Dalton - Property Appraiser, EASI, Phil Royal Legacy, Sound Decisions, Virgilio Insurance Services, Rebecca Martin and Gwen Klaiber, Re-Max Realty One, Trusted Solutions Insurance, Jenkins Auto, The Citrus County Chronicle, Crystal Motorcycle & Tractor Group, Ag-Pro, Arbor Trail Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, CareerSource, Carson Valley Accounting, Coastal Accounting & Tax Advisors CPAs, PA, College of Central Florida, Carson Valley Accounting, Freedom Boat Club, Good Signs Fast, Hometown Citrus, Insight Credit Union, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Lucas, Macyszyn & Dyer, Lucid Anti-Aging Clinic, Menace Pest Control, Waste Management, and West Central Equipment & Restoration.
With the chance to reflect on this year’s event and the purpose behind it, it is truly a blessing to have this opportunity and see, first-hand, a community working together to say thank you and the smiles on the faces of the individuals that make our community a safe place to live, work, and play
