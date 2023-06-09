Letter to the editor logo 2021

The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is proud to produce our Annual First Responders BBQ each year to say an incredibly well-deserved THANK YOU to the individuals that dedicate and sacrifice each day with the mission to serve and protect our community. However, we could not host this event without the massive amount of community support we receive from our local businesses.

For more than 10 years, M&B Dairy alongside The Agricultural Alliance of Citrus County have provided “Leon’s Famous” pulled pork, ribs, smoked chicken, plates, and utensils without fail to create an outstanding experience for our First Responders. As one of our longest running supporters for this event, and our annual Business Appreciation Month BBQ, we are grateful to have their investment and generosity as a staple in Citrus County.

