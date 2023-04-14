In February the Rotary Club of Inverness presented its major fundraiser of the year, the Highland Craft Brew Fest. This event was a huge success and will allow our Rotary Club to continue its many charitable works including scholarships to local students, assistance to local charities, and our dream and goal of building a handicapped accessible playground at Bryant Park in the heart of Inverness.

We are grateful to the following sponsors who contributed to this successful evening:

