In February the Rotary Club of Inverness presented its major fundraiser of the year, the Highland Craft Brew Fest. This event was a huge success and will allow our Rotary Club to continue its many charitable works including scholarships to local students, assistance to local charities, and our dream and goal of building a handicapped accessible playground at Bryant Park in the heart of Inverness.
We are grateful to the following sponsors who contributed to this successful evening:
Major Event Sponsor: Colonial Pawn, Inc.
Other Sponsors: Karen Aultman, Lace Blue-McLean, Brannen Banks, CD Better Solutions, Inc., Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, Charles E. and Louellen Davis, Citrus Title Company, John Clardy, David Rom State Farm, Dudley’s Auction, Grand Living of Citrus Hills, Laura Grady Century 21- JW Morton RE, Kane’s Ace Hardware, Kinnard Chiropractic, Sally Long, John Marmish, Sonja McCaughey, Nick Nicholas Ford, Mark Novak, Bonnie Rybak, Performance by Achievement, Rehab Partners, Sail Away Cruises and Vacations, Slaymaker and Nelson - PA Attorneys at Law, Stanley Steemer, Ted Williams Museum, Tranzon Driggers, Trish Thomas, Paul Wheeler, Lora Wilson - PL – Personal Injury Attorney, and Windmill Self-Storage, Inc.
We are very grateful to all the above sponsors, to the businesses and people who donated auction items, to those businesses and groups who brought their craft beers, to those who bought tickets, to our very capable event chairman John Murphy, and to our own members who worked so hard to make our 6th Annual “Highland Craft Brew Fest” the success that it was.
Our Rotary Club of Inverness will continue to live up to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and to give back to our community in supporting the many projects and causes that will make our world a better place to live. Thank you.
President, Rotary Club of Inverness