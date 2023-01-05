As we end this Christmas, we would like to thank everyone for their contributions.
All our tree locations and the people that took tags off them to support our children. To our sponsors who provided the children with wish list items and our corporate sponsors what went above and beyond supporting our programs to keep our doors open. It is because of the generosity and compassion of these individuals and companies that allow the children to feel loved and welcomed.
2022 Tree locations: Urban Beauty Shop, Cinnamon Sticks, Domino’s (Highland), Domino’s (Inverness), Wishing Stone (Floral City), American Realtors, Moose Lodge (Dunnellon), Front Porch Restaurant (Dunnellon), Citrus Grill Restaurant (Dunnellon), Subway (Dunnellon), Subway (Dunnellon Walmart), Hair of the Dog Groomers (Dunnellon), Scally’s (Dunnellon), Angelotti’s (Inverness), Heidi’s (Inverness), Burger King (Inverness) Burger King (Hernando), Domino’s (Hernando), Butin Bik Combat Sports (Crystal River), Moose Lodge (Inverness), Antonelli’s Martial Arts (Lecanto), Subway (Crystal River), All About Nails and Hair (Crystal River), Breakfast Station (Beverly Hills), Subway (Beverly Hills), New England Pastry Café (Beverly Hills), Hardee’s (Crystal River), Burger King (Crystal River, Burger King (Homosassa), Breakfast Station (Homosassa), Two Guys From Italy (Homosassa), Surfaces Flooring (Homosassa), Hardee’s (Homosassa), Kinnard Chiropractic.
2022 Sponsors: TMC, Ms. Klay, Yes-The Handy Man Can, Redemption Point Church, AAA Roofing, Regions Bank (Inverness), Papa J’s Diner, Sight 360, Cash Kwik, DJ’s Garage, Floral City Animal Clinic, Tadpoles Early Learning Preschool, TJ’s Seafood, Reborn Auto Sales, Law Offices of Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick, Citrus County Charities, Mack DeBruyn -Edward Jones Financial, Citrus County Christian Home School and Sharon at Sonnys BBQ.
2022 Corporate Sponsors: Crystal Harley Davidson, Mickeys Bar and Billiards, Sidejobs Mobile Repair LLC. Elks Post 2963 (Homosassa) and Elks Post 2522 (Hernando).
Citrus County Foster Parents Association Board