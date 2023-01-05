Letter to the editor logo 2021

As we end this Christmas, we would like to thank everyone for their contributions.

All our tree locations and the people that took tags off them to support our children. To our sponsors who provided the children with wish list items and our corporate sponsors what went above and beyond supporting our programs to keep our doors open. It is because of the generosity and compassion of these individuals and companies that allow the children to feel loved and welcomed.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle