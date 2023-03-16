The St. Scholastica Council of Catholic Women wishes to thank all the businesses that donated to our recent Tricky Tray event. Without your support, our event would not have been the huge success that it was. Thank you to New England Pastry, Chicken King, Sportsman's Bowl, Flower Time, Winn Dixie, Walmart, Publix, Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, All About Nails Pedicure, Shear Sisters, Black Diamond Golf, Jimmy T's Deli, Jim Green Jewelers, Cedar River Seafood, Mariana's Stinky Rose, Dr. Vascimini, Hernando Fresh Market, K. P. Nails, Olde Inverness Antiques, Sparkling Nails, Manatee Bowling Lanes, Cody's Roadhouse, Head to Toe-Maria Corallo, Fresh Start Donuts, Angelo's Restaurante, Mama's Kuntry Kafe, Ocala Civic Theatre, Gary's Automotive, Art Theatre, The Corner Barber Shop and our members and friends.
We also thank all those that attended our event and a special thanks to the hard workers that made it all happen.