As one of the event coordinators for the Citrus County Republican Executive Committee, I get to see many volunteers in action. Last week I was so impressed with the group that gathered at the Forest Ridge Library on Earth Day for our annual roadside clean up. As you can imagine, picking up trash by the side of the road is not glamorous. At all.
Among the more interesting items we collected was a dead armadillo, an intact can of whipped cream, a cartoon slipper, and a nearly perfect cane. Mostly we found empty nips (the small liquor bottles ), cigarette butts, and fast food wrappers. One volunteer, Marilyn, our most senior participant, showed up a bit late but arrived with incredible enthusiasm. Determined to make up for lost time, she worked alone and came back with an extremely full bag of trash in a short time. I was worried as the sun was getting quite hot, but she insisted on going back out for round two of clean-up.