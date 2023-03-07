On behalf of our entire Take Stock in Children family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation to all those who supported our first “Dollars for Scholars” Cornhole Tournament and helped make it such a huge success.
Many thanks to our generous Lane Sponsors: Sunshine Dental Arts, Suncoast Credit Union, Lou & Krista DiBerardino, American Gun & Pawn and Cedar River Seafood, Ryan Lampasona / State Farm. Thanks also to our Tournament’s Court Sponsors: Cody’s Original Roadhouse. Hengesbach & Hengesbach Law, Highlands West Salon, AGH Management LLC, Lancaster Family, Mosaic Tile & Remodel, NY Cognitive Therapy & Wellness Center, Park Avenue Hair Design, Realty Executives America, Suncoast Plumbing. In addition, we want to thank our Lane Sponsors & additional donors: Eagle Buick, Sheldon Palms Insurance, Swade Consulting, Peter & Janet Wunsch, Patricia Metcalf, Patti Magij, Bob & Sue Vidican, Lee & Hazel Benjamin, Barb & Dave Fitzpatrick, Kim & Beth Rossman, Christopher Liquori.