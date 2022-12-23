I would like to thank all of the employees at Withlacoochee River Electric in Lecanto, who provide the beautiful Christmas light display each year. Much effort and long hours are required to set up a stunning light show. It captures the real meaning of Christmas with the star high above the building, heralding angels and a nativity scene.
I drive my son, who is developmentally challenged, slowly through the driveway each week from the weekend after Thanksgiving to the weekend of the New Year. Although he is unable to speak, his eyes and his smiles reveal to me his enjoyment and excitement.