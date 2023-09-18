On behalf of the Citrus County Veterans Foundation Inc., I want to take this opportunity to thank the 19th Annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament sponsors, the 31 registered foursomes, the silent auction/gift basket donors, the tournament volunteers, and the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club Pro Todd Bleidner and dining room staff.
Special thanks to the Citrus County Chronicle for its promotional sponsorship and to Nick Nicholas Ford for its continuing sponsorship of the Hole-in-One Prize with a new Ford vehicle, as well as the tournament’s 31 generous hole sponsors, as listed.
PLATINUM: Alexander Real Estate, Inc; Airfx; American Legion Post 155; Craig Hale; Crown Court ALF; J.J. & Jen Grow; Sunrise Consulting Group; The Hurley Law Group; United Way of Citrus County; and Useful Farm Products; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10087.
GOLD: Kilo’s Bar 7 Grill; Sauced Hogs.
SILVER: Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH; Village Cadillac Toyota.
BRONZE: Arbor E. Group, LLC; Brookside Veterinary Clinic; Citrus County Chamber of Commerce; Citrus County Veterans Coalition; Dan Lumsden; Dorothy Graham; Drs. William Dixon & Paresh Desai; Herman “Hank” Butler, Jr.; Kilo’s Bar & Grill; Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 192; Military Officers Association of America, Citrus Chapter; Ralph Massullo; Schlabach Security & Sound Inc.; Serra & Company, CPA LLC; Sound Decisions; and Vicki Phillips.
Citrus County Veterans Foundation Inc.