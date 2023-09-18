On behalf of the Citrus County Veterans Foundation Inc., I want to take this opportunity to thank the 19th Annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament sponsors, the 31 registered foursomes, the silent auction/gift basket donors, the tournament volunteers, and the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club Pro Todd Bleidner and dining room staff.

Special thanks to the Citrus County Chronicle for its promotional sponsorship and to Nick Nicholas Ford for its continuing sponsorship of the Hole-in-One Prize with a new Ford vehicle, as well as the tournament’s 31 generous hole sponsors, as listed.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle