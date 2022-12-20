Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to the volunteers from the Homosassa Lions Club and the Crystal River United Methodist Church for ringing the bells for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive at the Crystal River Publix Dec. 5-9.
Lions: Ivan Richmond, Valerie Campbell, Joe Kellman, Theresa Dobran, Pam and Lenny Hancock.
Crystal River United Methodist Church: Ruth Levins and Sue Howard, Kim Swartz, Catherine McDonald, Lynn Ann Penfold, Betty Schooley, Jean Bush, Bonnie Whetzel, Janie Hulbert, Ron and Jenny Bass, Marta Valetti, Marion and Glen Corbin, Debra Beckett, Lois Bump, Marie Demastes, Penny English, Patti Williams and the Gulf Coast Community Handbell Choir and volunteer friend Ruth Samuda.
Many thanks to the dedicated volunteers all around our community.
