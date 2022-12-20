Letter to the editor logo 2021

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you to the volunteers from the Homosassa Lions Club and the Crystal River United Methodist Church for ringing the bells for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive at the Crystal River Publix Dec. 5-9.

Lions: Ivan Richmond, Valerie Campbell, Joe Kellman, Theresa Dobran, Pam and Lenny Hancock.

