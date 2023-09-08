On July 12, 2023, Female Veterans Network of Citrus County put out the word on social media, local radio stations and the Chronicle that after attempting several other means and grant denials, a Go Fund Me page had been established to help raise fund for a Korean War-era veteran to get the needed exterior repairs and painting done on her house. Many from the community and from outside the community responded generously. FVN’s request came to the attention of the auxiliary chaplain for Homosassa VFW Post 8189, Andy Swiggum, who brought it to the attention of the post command.
Female Veterans Network would like to thank all those who contributed and let the community know the Go Fund Me page is now closed. FVN is forever grateful for the assistance of Milo Stewart, senior-vice of VFW Post 8189, for the fundraising efforts of Peter McMahon and associates of veteran-owned and operated Something for Everyone in Kings Bay Shopping Center in Crystal River, to all those who responded to the Go Fund Me and all those who donated directly for this project. With the cost of the repairs and the painting being so generously covered by VFW Post 8189, there are enough funds left to cover additional house-related expenses that need to be met.