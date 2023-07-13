I would like to thank the Chronicle for selecting me as the overall winner for the Outstanding Teacher Award. I would also like to thank Carolyn Quintanilla at Home Instead for the gift card. I am very humbled and honored to receive this recognition. I have been a Citrus County teacher for 30 years, and I have had the privilege of working with many amazing teachers and paraprofessionals. I am so lucky to have had the opportunity to teach so many children over the years. I am thankful to live in a community that supports education and our students.
Meg Blocker