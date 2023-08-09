This letter is intended to thank the staff at VITAS Health Care in Lecanto for their outstanding efforts to comfort my wife before her death on July 3. She had battled cancer for about 8 years. When all the facilities used in the fight (Shands, Moffitt, CMHER, Nature Coast Health Care) failed, our family turned to the VITAS family. Their hospice care was almost immediate. Very experienced nurses and other staff came to our home to mediate her pain. Everything she needed to be comfortable was supplied. We will be forever thankful. They are true professionals.
Russell Hackett