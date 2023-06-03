Letter to the editor logo 2021

On behalf of the Citrus Colorectal Cancer Foundation, I would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, donors, friends and family for helping us have a very successful first fundraising event. Our pirate-themed Casino Night, "Raising Booty to Save the Booties," helped us raise a lot of money and a lot of awareness for timely screening for colon cancer. All money raised will go towards providing educational, emotional and financial resources for colon cancer patients, families and healthcare providers.

People in their 30s, 20s and even teenagers are being diagnosed with colon cancer; many are without symptoms or a family history of colon cancer. Our organization prints and delivers pamphlets filled with resource information to healthcare facilities that perform colonoscopies. Whenever tumors are found, the facility gives our pamphlet to the patients so they have someone to reach out to that can guide them through the overwhelming process of diagnosis and treatment. As a pharmacist and stage 2 colon cancer survivor, I can attest to the fact that it is indeed a stressful process. We are here to help.

