On behalf of the Citrus Colorectal Cancer Foundation, I would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers, donors, friends and family for helping us have a very successful first fundraising event. Our pirate-themed Casino Night, "Raising Booty to Save the Booties," helped us raise a lot of money and a lot of awareness for timely screening for colon cancer. All money raised will go towards providing educational, emotional and financial resources for colon cancer patients, families and healthcare providers.
People in their 30s, 20s and even teenagers are being diagnosed with colon cancer; many are without symptoms or a family history of colon cancer. Our organization prints and delivers pamphlets filled with resource information to healthcare facilities that perform colonoscopies. Whenever tumors are found, the facility gives our pamphlet to the patients so they have someone to reach out to that can guide them through the overwhelming process of diagnosis and treatment. As a pharmacist and stage 2 colon cancer survivor, I can attest to the fact that it is indeed a stressful process. We are here to help.
Feel free to reach out to us if you need information about symptoms of colon cancer, screening for colon cancer or resources available for colon cancer. If you are 45 or older, you need to get screened. If you are under 45 and have a family history or symptoms of colon cancer (blood in the toilet, belly pain, constipation, diarrhea, extremely tired) then you need to get screened for colon cancer. It might not be gluten, hemorrhoids or IBS. The only way to know for sure is to get a colonoscopy. Colonoscopies are the best screening option because precancerous polyps can be removed during the procedure.
It is painless and will be the best nap you've ever had. Insurance pays 100% of costs. Help is available if you don't have insurance. Visit www.CitrusCRC.com for more information. If you are already a colon cancer patient, visit www.Colontown.org for the best support system for colon cancer. It's a private online community where you can interact with other colon cancer patients who share similar colon cancer stories as you. We don't want anyone else to navigate their colon cancer journey alone. Join us next year at our Casino Night and at our inaugural ColonFest March 2024 - a free, family-friendly event at the Inverness Depot. We will Paint the Town Brown!