Some things happen in our lives when they are least expected and being honored as the Chronicle’s 2022 "Citizen of the Year" is one of those things. Shortly after retiring as an educator, I became an active volunteer in our community. Donating platelets at LifeSouth Community Blood Bank, and being active in the Rotary Club of Inverness, YMCA, Path Rescue Mission, Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, DKG International Society of Key Women Educators, Let’s Feed Citrus Program with the New Church Without Walls, Blessings, and the Citrus County Education Foundation all tapped into my skill set and all taught me many new skills as well. The joy and engagement that each one of these many organizations gave me set me onto many journeys.
Everyday people can do extraordinary things when we work together. I very much appreciate the above organizations for trusting me to help reach their goals. I also appreciate my patient and supportive husband for knowing that giving and engaging is part of what makes me happy. I love the community in which we live, and I promise to continue to help as much as I can.