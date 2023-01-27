Christmas is a time of laughter, joy, and hope, but for many families this past holiday also brought stress and difficulty. Some of their burdens were lifted by the caring and generous spirit of their fellow citizens. Citrus United Basket received an outpouring of food and toys to help us provide a Christmas dinner and Children's toys for our Citrus County neighbors in need.

The First Christian Church of Inverness is truly a blessing for CUB. Every December they open their hearts and allow us the use of their hall for the month of December for our Toys for Tots' giveaway. Our gratitude to you knows no bounds.

