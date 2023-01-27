Christmas is a time of laughter, joy, and hope, but for many families this past holiday also brought stress and difficulty. Some of their burdens were lifted by the caring and generous spirit of their fellow citizens. Citrus United Basket received an outpouring of food and toys to help us provide a Christmas dinner and Children's toys for our Citrus County neighbors in need.
The First Christian Church of Inverness is truly a blessing for CUB. Every December they open their hearts and allow us the use of their hall for the month of December for our Toys for Tots' giveaway. Our gratitude to you knows no bounds.
Toys for Tots Citrus County would not exist if not for coordinator Paul Pilney and the Marine Corps League Detachment 819's hard work and dedication they put into the program. Thank you for letting us be a part of this wonderful organization. A special thanks to Clarence and Marilyn Peres, and Walt Clevenger for all your help.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To the volunteers who gave of their time to help make the food and toys giveaways successful, we give our heartfelt thanks and gratitude.
To all the clubs, churches, organizations, schools, businesses, and individuals who donated toys, food, and monetary gifts. Space does not permit me to name you all, but we thank and appreciate you all. Without the community of Citrus County's support and belief in us CUB would not exist, least of all our holiday programs.
To CUB President Steve Savino and his wife Linda, a million thanks would still not be enough for all the planning, work, and dedication you put into our toy giveaway to make it a success every year.
As the New Year starts, remember CUB continues to provide for those in the community in need. We welcome non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. You can bring donations to 1201 Parkside Ave., Inverness, or mail to P.O. Box 2094, Inverness, Fl. 34451
Executive Director Citrus United Basket