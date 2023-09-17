As did thousands of others, we suffered the wrath of Hurricane Idalia at the end of August. We have been through several hurricanes since moving to Homosassa in 2002; this was, by far, the worst of all we have experienced here.
During each of those storms, we have lost power for at least 18 hours, or as long as three days. This time our power shut off at noon on Aug. 30 and was back on at 9 p.m. in time for going to bed. This was a lifesaver! We had decided to turn off the generator, lock it in the garage and try to sleep with open windows, because we were too exhausted to guard it overnight. A good night’s sleep gave us 80-year-olds the energy to start the cleanup that would take several days.