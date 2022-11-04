On behalf of the Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, I would like to thank all the donors who made our National Wildlife Refuge Day on Oct. 15 such a huge success.
We estimate that a total of 675 people participated in the day’s activities. Approximately 450 people attended the event at our headquarters on Kings Bay Drive and 279 enjoyed touring Kings Bay by boat. Approximately 350 people were transported to Three Sisters Springs by bus or shuttle and 100 people walked in on their own.
Our raffle donors included: Drunken Pirate Tours, Waterfront Social, Crystal River Kayak Company, Norton’s Riverside Sports Bar & Grill, St. John’s Tavern, World Shells Treasure Chest, Dockside Gift Shoppes, Dockside Ice Cream Shop, KC Wine and Koffee Bar, and Charlie’s Seafood House Restaurant. Our food donors were Winn-Dixie, Subway Crystal River, and Michael Paini, Walmart Coach, Lecanto.
Through these peoples generosity we were able to feed our attendees and raise hundreds of dollars for our organization. All proceeds go to the betterment of the refuge. Thanks to all again.
