On behalf of the Friends of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, I would like to thank all the donors who made our National Wildlife Refuge Day on Oct. 15 such a huge success.

We estimate that a total of 675 people participated in the day’s activities. Approximately 450 people attended the event at our headquarters on Kings Bay Drive and 279 enjoyed touring Kings Bay by boat. Approximately 350 people were transported to Three Sisters Springs by bus or shuttle and 100 people walked in on their own.

