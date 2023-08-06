Letter to the editor logo 2021

Our rhythms of life and business are fortunately often mundane. We don’t even realize that we’re secretly thankful for the everyday mundane until those moments of excitement and fear you hope never come knock on your door.

In pharmacy, we’re under tremendous scrutiny as we check and recheck every prescription that comes in then goes out to a patient. Along the way there’s various local, state, and Federal regulations that govern how we operate our practice. Most of our dealings with regulatory agencies are a relatively simple and straightforward process of online forms, fees, occasional unannounced inspections, and our pharmacists can go about the rest of their day taking care of patients.

