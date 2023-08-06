Our rhythms of life and business are fortunately often mundane. We don’t even realize that we’re secretly thankful for the everyday mundane until those moments of excitement and fear you hope never come knock on your door.
In pharmacy, we’re under tremendous scrutiny as we check and recheck every prescription that comes in then goes out to a patient. Along the way there’s various local, state, and Federal regulations that govern how we operate our practice. Most of our dealings with regulatory agencies are a relatively simple and straightforward process of online forms, fees, occasional unannounced inspections, and our pharmacists can go about the rest of their day taking care of patients.
Recently, however, our renewal of a federal license to dispense controlled substance medications was submitted and the normal process of receiving it started to get awfully close to its expiration date. The excitement and fear you hope never comes started to creep closer.
Phone calls to the agency started to be made only to be greeted with the opportunity to leave a voicemail and went unanswered. Emails were sent and a reply never came. The pending license’s expiration date arrived this week and we were at an impasse.
So a phone call went out to Congressman Gus Bilirakis’s office and a pleasant-sounding aide was happy to take our information and follow-up on our behalf with this Federal regulatory agency. A couple more days went by. Our ability to provide patient care started to be hindered.
And then came the proverbial knock on the door.
A Federal agent stopped by the pharmacy to explain why our license had been delayed due to an oversight on the agency’s part. And an apology was offered. The matter would be resolved by the end of the day, the agent explained. Without mentioning a Congressional inquiry, I was secretly thankful. In-person apologies from Federal agents don’t happen by chance.
In an era where many like to complain about our elected officials and many often besmirch their character, when dealing with a nameless, faceless bureaucracy I’m so thankful to be able to pick up a phone and call our congressman. And our State Representative. And our County Commissioners.
They have difficult jobs that couldn’t ever be called mundane and they each help make the everyday rhythms of life and business a little easier.
Thank you to Congressman Gus Bilirakis and his staff.